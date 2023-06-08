Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Shares of IBA opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73.
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
