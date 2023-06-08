Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

Shares of IBA opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

About Industrias Bachoco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 881.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.