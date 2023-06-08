Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Acquires $17,053.47 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,053.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 522,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,751.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

