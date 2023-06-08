Insider Buying: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Buys 2,116 Shares of Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $41,262.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFIN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 176,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFIN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Stories

