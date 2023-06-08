Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,956,872.52 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,494,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,461,741.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 292,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

