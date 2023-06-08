Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells $56,220.75 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $56,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 10th, Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $744.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.76. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

