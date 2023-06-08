Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $165,800.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $165,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $155.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

