Insider Selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Sells $389,423.70 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

OC opened at $117.44 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $118.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $55,005,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 130.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 30.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,787,000 after buying an additional 307,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.