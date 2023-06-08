Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells 50,689 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,008 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,187 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 33.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.