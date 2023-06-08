Insider Selling: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Sells 113,262 Shares of Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 113,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $65,691.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,460,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Super League Gaming Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of SLGG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Super League Gaming had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 451.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Super League Gaming

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.