Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Insider Sells 5,882 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 86,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 400,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 59,505 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.