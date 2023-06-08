Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 48,503 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 48,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,285,814.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,042,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,631,850.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $27,631,850.18.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Barry Bays sold 16,204 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $414,012.20.

On Tuesday, April 11th, F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20.

On Tuesday, March 28th, F Barry Bays sold 26,241 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $656,549.82.

On Monday, March 13th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $227,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 571,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,106. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

