Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $751,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.31. 161,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,879. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Several equities analysts have commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 261.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,820 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2,019,187.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 161,535 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 52.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 208,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in XPEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in XPEL by 391.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.