Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Down 8.1%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 68,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 393,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 158.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $9,986,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 956,736 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

