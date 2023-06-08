Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Critical Comparison

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Atlas Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $337.57 million 0.87 $72.22 million $3.36 6.60 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash 14.15% 7.43% 6.66% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intrepid Potash and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 1 0 0 1.50 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 35.50%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.