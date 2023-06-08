iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
iomart Group Stock Performance
IOM stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.05) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.49). The firm has a market cap of £182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,062.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97.
iomart Group Company Profile
