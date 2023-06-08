iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

iomart Group Stock Performance

IOM stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.05) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.49). The firm has a market cap of £182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,062.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

