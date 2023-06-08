IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Sells $123,357.52 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $123,357.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.