Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik Sells 57,872 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.83. 1,060,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,331. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.