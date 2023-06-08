Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Director Purchases $19,000.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,966. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J. Patrick Galleher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, J. Patrick Galleher purchased 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $22,980.00.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISDR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

