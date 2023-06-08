Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Director Purchases $19,000.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,966. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
J. Patrick Galleher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, J. Patrick Galleher purchased 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $22,980.00.
Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on ISDR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
Featured Stories
