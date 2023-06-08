Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STEM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Stem stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.03. Stem has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875 over the last 90 days. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stem by 19.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stem by 451.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 556,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 455,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stem by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 590,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

