Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,831.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,072 shares of company stock valued at $54,048. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

