Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,831.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,072 shares of company stock valued at $54,048. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
