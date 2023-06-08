Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.03 on Monday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $226.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kopin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.