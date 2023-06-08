KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) CEO Acquires $14,400.00 in Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) CEO Romil Bahl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 340,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,605.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Romil Bahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Romil Bahl purchased 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Romil Bahl purchased 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Romil Bahl bought 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Romil Bahl bought 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00.

Shares of KORE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 110,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KORE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KORE Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KORE Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in KORE Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KORE Group by 400.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 226,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KORE Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

