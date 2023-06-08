LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 7.2%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 184,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 248,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LanzaTech Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

