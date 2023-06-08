LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 7.2%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 184,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 248,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
LanzaTech Global Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
Further Reading
