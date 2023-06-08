Loop Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $250.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DG opened at $155.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $153.81 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

