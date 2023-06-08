Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $353.93 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.41.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

