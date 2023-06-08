Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Cut to Neutral at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Magnite by 32,940.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 348,842 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 9,583.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.