ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $160.20

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.20 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 159.60 ($1.98), with a volume of 402056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.80 ($1.86).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
ME Group International Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.86. The company has a market cap of £598.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.00 and a beta of 1.37.
ME Group International Cuts Dividend
About ME Group International
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
