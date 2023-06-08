MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 3.2%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,246.10 and last traded at $1,247.78. Approximately 197,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 483,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,289.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,276.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

