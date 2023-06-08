Mizuho Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $94.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.25.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.18. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

