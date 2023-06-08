Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $143.65

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $56.32 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $143.65 or 0.00540827 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,561.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00333680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00063968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00420041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,289,536 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

