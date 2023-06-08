NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $91.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,630,000 after acquiring an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 233,489 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

