NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Insider Activity at NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

