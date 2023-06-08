Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 65,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 337,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. Barclays started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $514.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 635,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,453 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 251,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

