Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 65,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 337,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. Barclays started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $514.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.69.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
