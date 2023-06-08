NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $374.75 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $419.38. The company has a market capitalization of $925.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

