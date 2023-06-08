OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.46 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 123,079 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.