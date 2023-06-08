OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $94.06 million and $928,843.36 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

