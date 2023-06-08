Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $82,918.55 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $82,918.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,313 shares in the company, valued at $581,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
NYSE:OSCR opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Oscar Health
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
