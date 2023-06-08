Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) PT Lowered to $6.00

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $805.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.83.
Insider Transactions at Oxford Lane Capital
In other news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
