Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) PT Lowered to $6.00

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $805.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Lane Capital

In other news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 430,348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

