P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $28.48

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.48, but opened at $27.60. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 1,322 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $611.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
