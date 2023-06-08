P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $28.48

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.48, but opened at $27.60. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 1,322 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $611.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 716,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after acquiring an additional 603,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

