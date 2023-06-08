Pagaya Technologies (PGY) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 81 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.45 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.17 billion $500.35 million -0.87

Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1311 1918 67 2.49

This is a summary of current ratings for Pagaya Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 203.47%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.34%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -194.71% -32.05% -10.30%

Volatility & Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 6.46, meaning that their average share price is 546% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies rivals beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

