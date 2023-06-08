Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.79. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
