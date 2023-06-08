Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 10.5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $28.74. 234,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 395,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

