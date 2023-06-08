Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.55) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

Warehouse REIT Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 89.10 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of £401.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.