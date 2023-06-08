ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.84

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 36480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.