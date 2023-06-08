PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $26.91

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.91, but opened at $28.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 464 shares.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PureTech Health by 15.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Featured Stories

