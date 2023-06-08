Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 191.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,454,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,642,172. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $950.04 billion, a PE ratio of 198.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,591 shares of company stock worth $50,325,990 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

