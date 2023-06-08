QUINT (QUINT) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $800.83 million and approximately $312,990.47 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

