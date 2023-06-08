Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON opened at $0.41 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

