Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.15

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.15 and last traded at $112.28, with a volume of 270234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.