RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.91.

RPM International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in RPM International by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

